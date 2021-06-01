Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $80.83 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.01 and a fifty-two week high of $81.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

