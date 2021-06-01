Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock opened at $54.87 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.49.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.