Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 4,794 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,598,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 232,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,387. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.72. The stock has a market cap of $143.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.