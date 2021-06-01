Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 320.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.73.

Shares of NOC opened at $365.87 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $378.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $358.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In related news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,770.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $1,317,797.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,826 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,780. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.