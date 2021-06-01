Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

BATS QUAL opened at $128.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.55. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

