Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 1,031 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $270.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.87. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.24 and a fifty-two week high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

