Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Trims Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,709 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.11% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,062,000. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMST opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.04.

