Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Trims Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 39.7% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.77.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $817,532.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,080,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,939,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 503,428 shares of company stock worth $93,716,795 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

TDOC opened at $150.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.46.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

