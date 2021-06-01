REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Short Interest Up 28.1% in May

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 997,200 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the April 29th total of 778,700 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -55.06 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.84.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. REV Group had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that REV Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REVG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of REV Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

In related news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing bought 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $301,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,995 shares in the company, valued at $17,062,930.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REVG. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in REV Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 321.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in REV Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

