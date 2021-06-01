Revain (REV) Price Reaches $0.0120 on Top Exchanges

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Revain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Revain has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. Revain has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $3.79 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Revain alerts:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00083594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00020980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.88 or 0.01017544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,568.73 or 0.09791189 BTC.

Revain Coin Profile

Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. The official website for Revain is revain.org . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Buying and Selling Revain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.