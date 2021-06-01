Reviewing Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) and Its Rivals

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE: PSTL) is one of 277 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Postal Realty Trust to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Postal Realty Trust’s rivals have a beta of 1.17, indicating that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Postal Realty Trust pays out 88.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out 71.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Postal Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Postal Realty Trust $24.68 million -$350,000.00 20.33 Postal Realty Trust Competitors $737.76 million $41.35 million 18.45

Postal Realty Trust’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Postal Realty Trust. Postal Realty Trust is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Postal Realty Trust and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Postal Realty Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75 Postal Realty Trust Competitors 3365 13323 13011 308 2.34

Postal Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $17.13, indicating a potential downside of 15.76%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential downside of 1.53%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Postal Realty Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.2% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Postal Realty Trust 1.51% 0.35% 0.19% Postal Realty Trust Competitors 10.32% -1.49% 0.86%

Summary

Postal Realty Trust rivals beat Postal Realty Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

