Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,259 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $55.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 92.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.61 and a twelve month high of $57.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.52.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REXR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

