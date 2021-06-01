Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Purchases 274 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.8% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,223.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,398.20 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.33, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,308.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,208.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

