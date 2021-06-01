Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,922 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.36% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $11,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 131,277 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 291,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,813,000 after purchasing an additional 117,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $12.74.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

