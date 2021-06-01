Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,767 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,605 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.36% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $11,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BXS. Hovde Group upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average of $29.90.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $260.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.09 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

