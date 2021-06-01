Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,507 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of CubeSmart worth $11,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in CubeSmart by 13.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in CubeSmart by 33.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart stock opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $43.93.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

In related news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,265 shares of company stock worth $2,268,265 in the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

