Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,027 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Leggett & Platt worth $12,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

In other news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $859,777.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,339.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.12%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

