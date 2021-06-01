Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of CONMED worth $11,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in CONMED by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $2,828,553.56. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.19, for a total transaction of $177,475.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $698,043.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,780 shares of company stock worth $5,522,824. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $137.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.05, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.33. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $146.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.37.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

