Rhumbline Advisers Has $11.22 Million Stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,120 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Americold Realty Trust worth $11,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,225,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,382,000 after acquiring an additional 797,632 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $439,435,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,611,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,792,000 after purchasing an additional 499,041 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,101,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,241,000 after purchasing an additional 440,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,058,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,849,000 after purchasing an additional 281,924 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,134,000.00. Also, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,360.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,839 shares of company stock worth $1,847,970 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COLD opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of -760.40, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 68.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COLD. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

