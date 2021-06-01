Rhumbline Advisers Has $11.23 Million Stock Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Avalara worth $11,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barton Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 272,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,326 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at $1,802,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $1,166,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,644,000 after acquiring an additional 89,605 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total value of $4,283,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,583,281.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $28,769.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,237.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,099 shares of company stock valued at $16,809,383 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $132.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.23 and a beta of 0.69. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $96.20 and a one year high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AVLR. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.31.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

