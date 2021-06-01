Rhumbline Advisers Has $11.34 Million Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,719 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.05% of Discovery worth $11,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $78.14. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DISCA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

In other news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $95,103.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,673.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Beck sold 15,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $1,174,326.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,698.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,337 shares of company stock valued at $16,417,990. 5.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.