Rhumbline Advisers Has $11.53 Million Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of LPL Financial worth $11,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,991,000 after purchasing an additional 35,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 252.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,470,000 after purchasing an additional 759,374 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,057,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,219,000 after purchasing an additional 172,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,572,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPLA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.72.

In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $192,158.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director George Burton White sold 50,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $7,417,108.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,248,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 118,513 shares of company stock worth $17,876,359 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LPLA opened at $147.88 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.51 and a 52-week high of $159.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.52 and its 200-day moving average is $126.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.28.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

