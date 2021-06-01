Rhumbline Advisers Has $11.77 Million Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Chegg worth $11,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Chegg by 5.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 112,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chegg by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 65,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHGG. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

CHGG opened at $76.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -147.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $54.85 and a one year high of $115.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.74.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $1,789,834.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,542,275.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $3,077,673.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 157,835 shares in the company, valued at $14,100,978.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $15,138,983. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

