Rhumbline Advisers Has $12.02 Million Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Teradata worth $12,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 10,034.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $55,900.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,522.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,227 shares of company stock valued at $955,376. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC opened at $47.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.98. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $59.58. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 478.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDC shares. JMP Securities upgraded Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

