Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,377 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $12,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

TMHC stock opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.77. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $390,726.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 196,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,095,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,240,347 shares of company stock worth $39,410,054. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.