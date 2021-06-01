Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,136 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.23% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $11,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 141,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Investment House LLC lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 47,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 715.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 520,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,389,000 after acquiring an additional 456,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EBS. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emergent BioSolutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

NYSE:EBS opened at $60.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.01. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.07 and a 1-year high of $137.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

