Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 2,416 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,932 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.34% of PDC Energy worth $11,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 1,520.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 8,588.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,388.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,584 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCE opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 3.41. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $43.38.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th.

Several brokerages have commented on PDCE. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.85.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.