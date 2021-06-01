Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,930 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $11,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 102,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,035 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 56,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 25,726 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VSH shares. Loop Capital upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

VSH stock opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.42. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.26 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

