Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,165 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.36% of CNO Financial Group worth $11,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CNO stock opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.44. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

In other CNO Financial Group news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $576,374.16. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,735 shares of company stock worth $2,136,674. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.