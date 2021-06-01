Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,358 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of Clean Harbors worth $11,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Twohig sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $402,474.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,145.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,954 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLH. Raymond James raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

CLH stock opened at $93.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.36. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $96.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

