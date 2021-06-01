Rhumbline Advisers Sells 13,644 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,644 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $12,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,149,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,327,000 after acquiring an additional 919,957 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,879,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,615,000 after acquiring an additional 35,660 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,945,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,856,000 after acquiring an additional 983,836 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $49,852,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,864,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,756,000 after acquiring an additional 46,470 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBRA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,685.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.58. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. On average, analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.