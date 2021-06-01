Rhumbline Advisers Sells 19,375 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 19,375 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Performance Food Group worth $11,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,663,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $72,780,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $647,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,337,607 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $111,293,000 after purchasing an additional 54,848 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFGC opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 1.69. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.60.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFGC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

