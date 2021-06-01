Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,233 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Southwest Gas worth $12,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 31.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWX opened at $66.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.15. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $78.26.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.49%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

