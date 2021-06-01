Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,854 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of Spire worth $12,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SR. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Spire by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Spire by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 8.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

NYSE SR opened at $71.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.58. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

