Rhumbline Advisers Sells 548 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of ICU Medical worth $11,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,532,000 after acquiring an additional 89,837 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 528,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,428,000 after acquiring an additional 78,825 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 9.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,115,000 after buying an additional 38,312 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 283,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,893,000 after buying an additional 17,725 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,962,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $208.06 on Tuesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.57 and a 12-month high of $227.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.50.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $196,708.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,264.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.02, for a total transaction of $3,099,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,990,118.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,468 shares of company stock valued at $14,015,329. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

