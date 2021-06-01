Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,519 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,519 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of The Brink’s worth $11,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

BCO stock opened at $75.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 137.11 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.49. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $84.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.96 million. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from The Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of The Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $415,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

