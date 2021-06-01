Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,044 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,044 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Bunge worth $11,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Bunge by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $86.82 on Tuesday. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $92.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $162,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $18,140,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,335.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,531 shares of company stock worth $22,523,790 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.