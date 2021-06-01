Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,865 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,682 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,865 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.35% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $12,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,815.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on TCBI shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $68.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.81 and its 200 day moving average is $67.52. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.37 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.