Rhumbline Advisers Sells 85,542 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,308,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,542 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Annaly Capital Management worth $11,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.78.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

