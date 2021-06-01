Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,304 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,304 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Datadog were worth $12,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

DDOG stock opened at $91.05 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.18 and a 1-year high of $119.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -650.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,825,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $293,905.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,452.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,207,265 shares of company stock valued at $101,534,401 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.