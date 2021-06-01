Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,319 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,319 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of New Jersey Resources worth $12,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 22,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NJR opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.53. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $43.94.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.56%.

NJR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

