Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,307 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Dana worth $11,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weber Alan W raised its position in shares of Dana by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,253,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,318,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dana by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 30,991 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dana by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 465,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 347,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Dana by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 250,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 115,644 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dana alerts:

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Dana in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Dana stock opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. Dana Incorporated has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $28.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average is $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -193.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

Dana Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.