Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.10

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 1261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ricoh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Ricoh had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ricoh Company, Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

