Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Now Covered by Truist Securities

Research analysts at Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on REPX. Truist started coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Riley Exploration Permian stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.47. 7 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,113. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $79.20.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($6.43). Riley Exploration Permian had a negative return on equity of 178.93% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. The company had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million. Research analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $85,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. purchased 6,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $146,351.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,769,403 shares in the company, valued at $42,058,709.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth $766,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth $325,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds interest in the Kansas properties located in central Kansas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 153 oil producing wells across 10,893 net acres with 98.7 MBbl proved reserves.

