RING X PLATFORM 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $73,991.00 (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0626 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a market capitalization of $14.03 million and approximately $73,991.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RING X PLATFORM alerts:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00083617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00021807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $371.67 or 0.01020976 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.37 or 0.09772001 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Profile

RING X PLATFORM (CRYPTO:RINGX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 223,874,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RING X PLATFORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RING X PLATFORM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.