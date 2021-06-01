Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 7,600 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been assigned a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,610 ($73.30) price objective on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,610 ($99.43) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,923.85 ($77.40).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 6,308 ($82.41) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,122.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,770.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £102.12 billion and a PE ratio of 14.82. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,788 ($88.69).

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, for a total transaction of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

