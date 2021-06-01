Rise Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,463.00 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 1st. Rise has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $7,463.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rise has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rise coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rise Coin Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 178,872,783 coins. The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

