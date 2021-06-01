RMG Acquisition Co. II’s (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 8th

RMG Acquisition Co. II’s (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, June 8th. RMG Acquisition Co. II had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 10th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of RMG Acquisition Co. II’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of RMGBU opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II by 369.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,487,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,233 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,380,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,174,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,880,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,363,000.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

