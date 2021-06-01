Robert Lambert Sells 400,000 Shares of Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) Stock

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) insider Robert Lambert sold 400,000 shares of Jadestone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93), for a total transaction of £284,000 ($371,047.82).

JSE opened at GBX 71.07 ($0.93) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £327.61 million and a PE ratio of -7.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 66.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 65.15. Jadestone Energy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 81 ($1.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.59, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Jadestone Energy from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

About Jadestone Energy

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

