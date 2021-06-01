Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of Rogers worth $11,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $505,620,000 after buying an additional 202,392 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Rogers by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 817,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,956,000 after buying an additional 39,213 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,362,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rogers by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,942,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter worth $29,893,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ROG. B. Riley raised their price objective on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total value of $1,343,417.00. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $226,096.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $187.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.39 and a 200-day moving average of $175.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $206.13.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $229.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.